The Ghost of Roseanne Looms as Dan Gets Closer to Louise on The Conners

Is Dan Conner ready to move on? Last season of The Conners, viewers met Louise (played by sitcom veteran Katey Sagal), a former classmate of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) who expressed romantic interest in the TV widower. Dan put the brakes on anything, but now in season two, Louise is back and it seems like things could be progressing between the two.

In the preview for the Tuesday, Oct. 8 episode of The Conners, Dan and Louise are visiting Becky's (Lecy Goranson) baby in the hospital where he tells his new grandchild that she'll be coming home to live with him, despite the house not being much.