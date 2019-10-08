Elle Fanning Dishes on Her Epic Paintball Outing With Angelina Jolie

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 9:42 AM

Elle Fanning, InStyl

Pamela Hanson for InStyle

Not everyone has had the opportunity to go paintballing with Angelina Jolie—but Elle Fanning has.

The 21-year-old actress dished on their star-studded outing during an interview for InStyle's November issue.

"Oh, she's aggressive," Fanning said with a laugh while looking back at the the excursion. "We would do outings because her kids were there [while we were working on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil], so she was trying to schedule activities on the weekends. I had never gone paintballing before. We were in full-on armor. We were the only people in the place, with all of her kids. She and I were not on the same team. I was so bad. I hit their security guard in the neck, and he was on my team! [laughs] Angelina's really good."

These fun-filled memories weren't the only things the two co-stars shared. Fanning said Jolie also shared her words of wisdom.

"Sometimes I feel like I don't know all the information" the Super 8 star said when questioned how she handles being asked to publicly engage in politics. "Like, am I qualified to speak on this? But I also think it's OK for people to say that they don't know or aren't sure yet. Angelina said that to me after a recent interview we did for Maleficent 2. She said, 'You know what? It's OK not to answer things.' I mean, I'm still learning."

Watch

Angelina Jolie Misses Her Maleficent Horns at Premiere

Fanning plays Princess Aurora in the Disney sequel while Jolie plays the famous villain. However, these aren't the only famous faces in the film. Michelle Pfeiffer also plays Queen Ingrith in the movie.

"When I heard that Michelle was going to be in the film, I realized that the second movie is going to be about power," Fanning said. "It's about three generations of women in power and how they represent it in different ways."

 

Elle Fanning, InStyle

Pamela Hanson for InStyle

While this will be the second time Jolie and Fanning have taken on these roles, the cover star suggests she's grown a lot since their first project together.

"With Angelina, I was so young when I did the first film with her," she continued. "I was very nervous then. My mom was with me. Now that I'm grown up, she sees me in a different way. We talked about different things. We went paintballing."

To read Fanning's full interview, check out the November issue of InStyle.

