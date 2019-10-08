Jennifer Aniston Proves She's the Ultimate BFF Who Will Always Be There for You

As the song says, "I'll be there for you!"

Jennifer Aniston spoke about the power of friendships for Variety's "Power of Women" issue.

"I think it's important for women to support each other and to not root against each other and to understand the power of friendships," she told the magazine in a video released Tuesday. "One of the most powerful things I have in my life are the women that I cultivated friendships with almost 30 years ago, 35 years ago and they are still my girlfriends today. So, I say, cultivate those beautiful friendships as a young woman, and they will support you as you get older, and keep you grounded, and keep you on your toes, and focused and never let you get away with anything."

Speaking of friendships, Aniston has remained close to her Friends co-stars. In fact, Courteney Cox recently shared a picture of herself smiling alongside Aniston and their castmate Matt LeBlanc. In fact, Aniston said "everyone was there" for the mini-reunion.

"We all miss it every day," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

Aniston has also enjoyed several girls' nights with Cox and Lisa Kudrow over the years.