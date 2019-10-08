Mark Consuelos Reveals Which Riverdale Star Brings Their Real Life Drama to Set

As if Riverdale isn't juicy enough, Mark Consuelos just revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets.

During Monday's Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen shot Consuelos some rapid-fire questions about co-stars KJ Apa, Lili ReinhartCamila Mendes, Cole SprouseMadelaine Petsch and Charles Melton.

Consuelos held nothing back as he quickly revealed that Petsch was most likely to spoil an episode's ending and Apa's DM's are, unsurprisingly, the busiest. But the actor struggled to name just one person when asked who was most likely to let their off-screen life impact their mood on set.

"Oh, sweetie," Consuelos said with a sly grin. "Can I pick, like, three people?" Yes, we're listening!

"Oh gosh, no," he continued. "They're all very professional, but if I had to pick a few people...oh, gosh. Well, maybe the girls a little bit."

An intriguing reveal indeed, considering of those six cast members, four of them are dating each other.

Mendes and Melton have been dating since August 2018 and Sprouse and Reinhart recently reconciled following a brief split this summer.

Consuelos, of course, is an expert at starring alongside your partner. His wife, Kelly Ripa, guest starred on Riverdale last season playing Hiram Lodge's mistress and the married couple of 23 years famously met while co-starring on All My Children in the '90s.

Check out the video to find out who of the cast makes Consuelos reveal the most about his own personal life.

