Paul Rudd Knows He Can't Compete With Brad Pitt for Roles

Paul Rudd seems to have found his place in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actor appeared to have a moment of clarity after seeing Brad Pitt's performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I thought, my God, what a movie star, just so cool," he told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. "[Leonardo DiCaprio]'s no slouch either!"

To be clear, Rudd is a star in his own right. He's won audience over with comedic classics like Clueless and Anchorman and broken into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man. He's also starring in a new Netflix series, Living With Yourself, which debuts Oct. 18.

Still, he feels like audiences don't marvel over him the same way they dote over other celebrities.

"I came to terms pretty early on that I was not going to be the guy up there that people would watch, going, 'Yes! That's who I want to be!'" he told the newspaper.

However, Rudd is OK with this. While he admitted Pitt-like roles are "not coming my way," he's "not fighting for them" either.

"Because the truth is, I don't quite relate to them in the same way that I relate to a guy who is mildly depressed or put-upon, and trying to fight his way out of this common situation," he said.