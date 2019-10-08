Lupita Nyong’o Just Dropped Your New Favorite Rap About Beyoncé

You know you've made it when Beyoncé mentions you in a song.

In her instant hit "Brown Skin Girl," which was released in July, Queen Bey name-dropped Lupita Nyong'o—an honor the actress is pinching herself over months later. In fact, even Jimmy Fallonis impressed.

"Let me just run down everything that's happened since the last time you were on the show," the host began on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You won an Oscar for 12 Years A Slave. You were in a couple of small films, Star Wars and Black Panther. You got a Tony nomination. And probably most important, your name is now a Beyoncé lyric."

As she gleefully replied, "I mean, now, yeah. That's it!" She has indeed reached the peak of fame. In fact, she also nabbed a shout-out in Jay-Z's 2014 hit "We Made It Freestyle."

"I love the Carters," she raved. "And they seem to love me. I'm not mad."