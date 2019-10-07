Nick Jonas Is Joining The Voice as a Coach in Spring 2020

Welcome to The Voice, Nick Jonas.

The youngest member of The Jonas Brothers is getting his own big spinning chair for season 18 of the NBC singing competition, which is currently still in blind auditions for season 17.

He'll join returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legendwho are all currently coaching on this season alongside Gwen Stefani.

While Nick is the first Jonas Brother to serve as a coach in the U.S., Joe Jonas has been a coach on the Australian version of The Voice, and Nick appeared as a mentor for his team in 2018. Joe has also been a mentor on the U.S. version.