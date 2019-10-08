13 Disney Halloween Items We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

October is here and that means: time to put up Halloween decorations! If you're looking to switch up your usual scary decor, Disney has released all new spooktacular Halloween merchandise just in time for the celebrations. There is no other gang that celebrates Halloween quite like Mickey and Jack Skellington, and with over 60 frightful items, you can create your own Haunted Mansion at home.

If you're looking to wow the trick-or-treaters this year, what about this Oogie Boogie candy dish? Want to really impress your costume party? Place this Mickey and Minnie countdown calendar in your entryway and let the compliments commence. Featuring tons of household Disney characters, you can add a little magic to your everyday routine. From coffee mugs to quilted purses, the whole Disney gang is here!

Check out 13 of our favorites below.