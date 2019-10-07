How the All American Fandom Has Grown Since Season 1

For Daniel Ezra, life has changed over the past year as All American has gotten more and more popular.

For Taye Diggs, not much has changed. He was already a pretty big deal.

E! News sat down with the costars earlier this summer to talk about the return of the CW drama, which follows Spencer (Ezra), a high school football player who constantly has to choose between life in South Crenshaw or Beverly Hills. Thanks to The CW's deal with Netflix, which allows shows to go up in full a week after the end of every season, All American grew a legion of new fans over the summer, which Ezra noticed when he got back to New York.

"I tried to walk down Times Square to go to Target, because I forgot my headphones, and that was crazy. I was like, whoa," Ezra told us. "That was like my first realization."

Diggs' tale was much different.