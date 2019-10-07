Jenna Dewan's Pilates Instructor Dishes on the Star's Routine

by Elyse Dupre & Amanda Williams | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:01 PM
Jenna Dewan is about to be a mother of two.
Back in September, the Step Up star revealed she's expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. The celebrity is already a proud mom to daughter Everly, and it looks like the little lady is excited to become a big sister. Shortly after announcing the news, the actress posted a picture of her firstborn kissing the growing baby bump.
Still, it will be a few more months until Dewan welcomes the newest addition. Until then, she is continuing to stay focused on her health.
Want to know the secrets of her fitness regimen? Well, you're in luck. Dewan's Pilates instructor, Amy Jordan, is breaking down the star's routine exclusively for E! News.
Dewan takes classes at WundaBar Pilates, where she does everything from squats and lunges to planks and postural work. While the company's patented WundaFormer machine combines the Reformer, the Wunda Chair, the Ballet Bar and the Jump Board all into one, Jordan says Dewan won't be utilizing the latter.
"She will be utilizing the Ballet Bar, the Reformer and the WundaBar," Jordan, the company's founder and CEO, explains "For pregnant women, we give them alternate options instead of doing the Jump Board, which isn't great for expecting moms."
Jordan also gives expecting moms, a.k.a. "WundaMamas," practical tips on how they can support themselves throughout their pregnancies.
"There are practical and simple things you can do to not feel crummy when you are pregnant. Moving is one of them," she said. "We support them with their breath. Most of the exercises for the non-pregnant client base we do an inhale on the exertion. Most places say to exhale on the exertion. When you are pregnant, we invite women to exhale on the squat because that will lift the baby off of the pelvic floor. We [help] equip WundaMama's with a strong pelvic floor. Everything we do helps women to go through pregnancies strong."
Jordan says WundaMamas typically visit a WundaBar studio three days a week.
"The emotional endorphins can help to balance out those hormones," she said. "With postpartum depression being very real, it is a great way to support your emotions and your health."
However, the fitness fun doesn't have to end once they give birth.
"We ask them to not come back for six weeks," Jordan says. "In the mean time, we tell them to get back to walking—with the clearance of their doctor, of course. When they come back, we check them for the separation of their abdomen. We take [care] of them to avoid curving of the spine. We focus heavily on pastoral work and long abdominal work like planks and up stretches. We have them get back into Jump Boards. We give them the support that they need depending on where they are in the process. There is such a dramatic change in their body that I ask them to find grace and patience with themselves, which is really hard to do because your body changes so much. The wound of our approach is about inside-out."
In fact, Jordan says this "inside-out" approach is especially appealing to the company's celebrity clientele.
"I think it resonates with people who are so often looked at, especially females in the industry, as outside-in," she said. "Women in these fields are expected to look a certain way. Our focus is how you feel, and how your joints function, how your emotional state is. Our workout is not based on the exterior, it's based on the inside. The quality of the movement, the quality of how you feel and that most likely resonates with women who are expected to look like a million dollars all the time."
Of course, you don't have to be a celebrity to visit the studio. WundaMamas are just required to get clearance from their doctors before working out at the studios. Jordan also advises expecting mothers to listen to their bodies. In addition, she advises mothers-to-be to keep lots of space for baby when exercising and to avoid moves that could crowd their little one, such as crunches.
