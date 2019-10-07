Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away From Jen Harley Days After Kidnapping Arrest

This is just one of the many fights that Ronnie and Jen have been involved in. On multiple occasions, police have been called to end the domestic disturbances, one of which ended in Jen's arrest.

However, according to Ronnie, he and Jen truly love and care for each other. He told E! News the night before his arrest, "Me and Jen have a strong love for each other... What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."

The 33-year-old said in July that he and Jen were committed to making their relationship work, especially after Ronnie went to rehab. But while the star's treatment for depression and alcohol abuse helped their relationship for a time, the source says, "Ronnie has no plans to go to rehab."

An attorney for Jen Harley tells E! News: "I do not have a comment at this time. We are still in the process of gathering information."