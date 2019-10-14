Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Open Up About Their "Fun, Chaotic and Crazy" Family

When it comes to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's life, family is everything.

And with two growing boys at their Hawaii home, every day is an adventure filled with new milestones and special memories.

So perhaps it's only fitting that the Hollywood couple jumped at the opportunity to be part of Nickelodeon's new animated family series called The Casagrandes.

"With the show specifically, it is so chaotic and fun and crazy and being a parent now, that's our life every day," Alexa shared with E! News exclusively. "It's fun, chaotic and crazy. What I love about the show is that the characters can all be fighting, they can all be annoyed with each other, but at the end of the day and at the end of every episode, they all come together because they love each other and are family."

Nickelodeon's new series showcases the culture, humor and love that are part of growing up in a multi-generational Mexican-American family. The show also features a close sibling duo that Alexa and Carlos hope to see with their two boys as they get older.