Queer Eye Heads to Japan in Emotional New Trailer

We're not in Kansas City anymore. 

Queer Eye is heading to Tokyo, Japan for a special four-episode season, and Netflix just released a brand new trailer for the adventure, filled with all the tears and emotional moments we've come to expect from the Fab Five wherever they may go. 

While Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowksi, and Tan France will still be working their magic on a new group of heroes, they'll also be learning about Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture as they go. They'll be guided through the country by model and actress Kiko Mizuhara, and will be joined by comedian and special guest Naomi Watanabe

The heroes this time around include Yoko, 57, a sweet hospice nurse who has given up on "being a woman," Kan, 27, a gay man struggling to be himself and introduce his boyfriend to is family, Kae, 23, a manga artist who has dealt with bullying for his whole life, and Makoto, 35, a painfully shy radio director who longs to reconnect with himself, his passions, and his wife. 

You can meet each of the heroes in the trailer and even get a glimpse at their transformations, as well as some of the new cultural experiences the fab five will get to enjoy, including some martial arts and a whole lot of food.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan premieres on Netflix on November 1. 

