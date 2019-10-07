Inside Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019
Dakota Johnson's birthday bash was jam-packed with A-list stars.
Over the weekend, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum celebrated her 30th birthday with a star-studded celebration in Malibu. Johnson's beau, Chris Martin, was by her side at the party, as was Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow. Other celeb attendees included Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, Robert Downey Jr. and Sean Penn.
"Dakota arrived with Chris Martin and his son Moses," a source tells E! News. "She seemed very close with Moses and was laughing and holding on to him."
"The party was held at a vacant parking lot in Malibu. It was a huge party with white balloon arches going across the sky," the insider shares. "They had a big stage for performers and an Airstream set up with a bar. They had the Van Leeuwen ice cream truck as well. The decor was very boho with feathered pampas grass arrangements surrounding the stage."
"They had wooden bench seating set up to watch performers on stage and Dakota and Chris sat side by side watching different musical acts," the source continues. "Dakota and Chris spent a lot of time together. They walked around holding hands or with his hand on her back. They seemed very happy."
According to the insider, there was silent dancing at the party, where everyone was wearing head phones on the dance floor.
"Dakota was having a great time dancing with her friends and hugging everyone," the source tells E! News. "She was spinning around and loved being on the dance floor. She was with all of her siblings and they all were very close."
And what about birthday treats?
"The birthday cake was a replica of Dakota's dog Zeppelin," the insider says. "She posed for photos next to the cake and then everyone sang Happy Birthday to her with hand held sparklers."
"It was a great party and you can tell Dakota is very loved," the source tells E! News. "Everyone was coming up and giving her big hugs all night. She was glowing and never stopped smiling."
Johnson, who officially turned 30 on Oct. 4, received a sweet shout-out from her boyfriend's ex on her birthday.
"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," Paltrow, who has become close with Johnson in recent years, wrote on Instagram.
