Jana Kramer Reacts to Finding Woman's Topless Photo on Mike Caussin's Phone

Relationships are full of ups and downs and Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's marriage is no different.

On Monday's all-new episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, listeners experienced an open and raw conversation between the couple as they shared details from a recent fight.

Mike recently received a woman's topless photo via text that he quickly deleted but didn't tell Jana about. The One Tree Hill star later found out about it after going through Mike's Apple Watch, which triggered trust issues.

"I see it and I know the right thing to do is to go get Jana, pull her aside and say, ‘Hey. I just received this. I don't know what the hell it is but I just need you to know,'" Mike shared on the podcast before explaining why he withheld the text. "I was terrified to do so…Jana and I have had a really good run recently—like not a lot of past stuff coming up, we've been handling situations pretty well, handling triggers pretty well, talking things out—it really felt like we were really building a lot of forward momentum…"

When Jana was able to share her perspective, the country singer explained why it was so triggering for her.