When an Actor Meets an Angel: The Love Story of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

As most epic love stories do, it began with a thoughtfully penned letter.

Okay, a slide into her DMs—that, of course, being how things are done in 2018. But Dylan Sprouse's hopeful missive to the model he chatted up at an industry event was left lingering in cyberspace for the better part of a year.

"I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" he told W Magazine of his opening salvo to Barbara Palvin after discovering she had followed him on Twitter. "And she didn't message me for six months."

The Hungarian-bred beauty had her reasons. For all the reports attaching her to the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber, this was a bold-faced name she thought just might stick—as long as they didn't do anything to screw it up. "I took my time," she explained. "I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."