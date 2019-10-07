Hannah Brown Unleashes Her Rage on Ex-Boyfriends to Prepare for Dancing With the Stars Performance

If Alan Bersten does his job, Hannah Beast is about to come out on Dancing With the Stars.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at how The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her professional dance partner Alan prepared for the passionate paso doble. Hint: It involves lots of rage, including some directed at Hannah's ex-boyfriends!

In the clip above, Hannah opens up about how hurt she was by Carrie Anna Inaba's critique about her cheerleader-esque performance.

"There was some truth to it. In the pageant world, I was taught to put on this plastic smile. Even when times are tough, I learn to hide behind the smile," Hannah says in the exclusive preview above.