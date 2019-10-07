Watch Adam Sandler's Daughters Turn Taylor Swift's "Lover" Into a Hanukkah Song

What's not to love about this Taylor Swift cover?!

It was a weekend to remember for Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler who were able to showcase their talents and love for a music superstar.

On Sunday evening, the sibling duo delivered a unique rendition of Taylor's hit song "Lover" at Malibu's Rock4EB!'s charity event with Eddie Vedder and Judd Apatow benefiting rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa, The EBMRF and EBRP.

In videos obtained by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, Adam played the guitar while his daughters added a unique touch to the fan-favorite song.

"We could leave the Hanukkah lights up ‘til January," Sunny and Sadie sang before receiving a standing ovation. "This is our place, we make the rules."