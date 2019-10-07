Jennifer Lopez Sued for $150,000 Over Alex Rodriguez Picture

Love does cost a thing, apparently.

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for copyright infringement over a photo she posted to her Instagram Story in 2017. According to the court documents, filed by Splash News and Picture Agency and obtained by E! News, the picture in question showed the Hustlers star holding hands with Alex Rodriguez while out in New York City. In the docs, Splash News and Picture Agency states that they are the owner and exclusive copyright holder of the picture Lopez posted.

"Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendant. Nevertheless, Lopez used it without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so," the docs state. "Specifically, Lopez or someone acting on her behalf copied the Photograph and distributed it on Instagram, via the @jlo account, on a story posted November 7, 2017."

The company claims in the documents that Lopez was notified of her infringement "through her representatives," by a letter that's dated Dec. 12, 2017.