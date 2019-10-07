Tiffany Haddish Has One Thing to Say About Her PCAs Nominations: "She Ready!"

Tiffany Haddish is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards and the hilarious comedian couldn't be more thrilled.

E! News caught up with the actress at Tyler Perry Studio's Grand Opening in Atlanta on Saturday, where stars like Oprah, Will Smith, Beyoncéand more showed up to support Tyler Perry's unveiling of his independent studio.

While on the red carpet, E! asked the Girls Trip performer about her multiple PCAs nominations. "It's kind of crazy," the celeb said. "I'm up for like four People's Choice Awards, three of my movies plus two for myself."

Haddish earned two individual PCAs nominations for The Animated Star of 2019 for her portrayal in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and another for The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for her performance in the side-splitting The Last O.G.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is also up for The Family Movie of 2019, as are The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Haddish voiced a role in all three movies, which may be a hint to any filmmakers out there that if you want a PCAs nomination, having the California native in your project just may be the key.