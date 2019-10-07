Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Is Married! See the First Photos of His Santorini Wedding Reception

Dr. Paul Nassif is out of the office! Or at least he was yesterday.

The surgical fixer-upper and Botched personality took some time away from the OR this past weekend—as in 7,000 miles away—for a very special reason. The Los Angeles based medical specialist celebrated just-married life with Brittany Pattakos in Santorini on Sunday, Oct. 6, during a picturesque wedding reception at one of the Greek island's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini. According to exclusive comments from Pattakos to E! News, the couple's scenic destination reception welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home the weekend prior.

"Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019," Pattakos shared, before going on to praise those who helped make the occasion possible.

"To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift," she continued. "The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together."