Helena Bonham Carter Says Princess Margaret Gave Her Blessing for The Crown Via a Psychic

The Crown will introduce a whole new cast to play members of the well-known British royal family, and according to Helena Bonham Carter, one of them was quite pleased by the casting.

Speaking at a festival, Bonham Carter said she communed with the late Princess Margaret via a psychic about her taking on the role. The two had previously met before Princess Margaret's death in 2002.

"She said, apparently, she was glad it was me. My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility," The Guardian reports Bonham Carter said at the Cheltenham literature festival. "So I asked her: ‘Are you OK with me playing you?' and she said: ‘You're better than the other actress' … that they were thinking of. They will not admit who it was. It was me and somebody else."