See the Cast of ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! in Character

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 6:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Auli'i Cravalho, The Little Mermaid, Ariel

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney

Before you see Ariel and Disney's The Little Mermaid tale come to life on the big screen, viewers will get a chance to experience the fan-favorite flick on the small screen with a live-action twist.

Announced in August, ABC will air The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, a live special featuring a mix of animation, puppetry and live-action, in November 2019. Moana's Auli'i Cravalho will play Ariel with Shaggy taking on the role of Sebastian, Queen Latifah playing Ursula, John Stomas as Chef Louis—a role he played in the Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid—and The Good Wife veteran Graham Phillips will play Prince Eric.

Watch

Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey Couldn't Be More Perfect for Little Mermaid

You don't have to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 5 to see what they cast will look like. Below, check out the first look at the star-studded cast in character.

Hamish Hamilton is directing the special and will serve as executive producer. The staged special is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the animated flick. Original music from the feature film and Broadway show.

This is ABC's first live musical staging since NBC reignited the trend with The Sound of Music. Across Fox and NBC, staged live specials have included Hairspray, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Peter Pan, Rent, A Christmas Story and Grease.

Unlike previous live musicals, The Little Mermaid will use footage from the original movie to help out where it would be too difficult to recreate a scene on stage. The actors are not re-voicing the characters, but performing live on stage. No new songs will be written for the production.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesdays, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter Says Princess Margaret Gave Her Blessing for The Crown Via a Psychic

Avery, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Cold Feet, Controlling Men and Protective Sisters on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The Real, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Real Gets Personal: See the Ladies' Most Candid Moments!

Batwoman, Ruby Rose

Weigh In on Batwoman, Starring Ruby Rose

Rami Malek Feature

How Life Has Completely Changed for Rami Malek Since Mr. Robot Began

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts

7 Reasons Why We Love Good Morning America

Angel, Cast

Our Undying Love for Angel: 20 Secrets Revealed About the Brooding Buffy Spin-Off

TAGS/ Auli'i Cravalho , TV , Disney , ABC , Top Stories , Apple News , John Stamos , Queen Latifah , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.