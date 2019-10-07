Reese Witherspoon Tells the Sweet Story of How She Became Friends With Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were pals long before they starred alongside each other on The Morning Show.

The 43-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane for the November issue of Harper's Bazaar and recalled meeting the 50-year-old star on the set of Friends.

The encounter happened two decades ago. Witherspoon had been hired to play the sister of Aniston's character Rachel Green.

"I was 23 years old and had just had a baby," the Oscar winner recalled. "I was nursing Ava [Phillippe] on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I know, it's weird.' And I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I'm pumping!'"

Even though Witherspoon felt uneasy, Aniston made her feel right at home.

"She was so sweet to me," the Legally Blonde star continued. "I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since."