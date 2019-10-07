Adam Levine Doesn't "Have the Courage" To Perform For His Daughter After Her Harsh Critique

Adam Levine's toughest critic also happens to be his littlest.

While the rest of the world may be fangirling over the Maroon 5 frontman and his vocal chops, daughter Dusty Rose, 3, is less than impressed. "You know, you'd think that she'd like it when I sang to her," he mused on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She doesn't like it much. I wish I was lying."

And it's not like he hasn't tried convincing her otherwise. In fact, he spent a whole day with the tot, strumming the guitar and belting out songs. "I was like, 'Oh my God, it's working. She's loving this,'" he recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I was, like, auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. And finally, she just looked at me and touched the guitar and she was like, 'Put that down.' I was like, 'Put that down? Cool. Sweet.'"

"It was the most humbling thing that's ever happened," he continued. "I don't know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her."