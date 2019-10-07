Alessia Cara’s Impressions of Ariana Grande and Cardi B Deserve a Grammy

NBC
by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 5:09 AM
NBC
Did you think Alessia Cara was done with celebrity impressions? Think again.
The singer returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday evening to once again show off her vocal chops and incredible ability to mimic basically every superstar. (Reminder: She's conquered Jimmy Fallon's "Wheel of Impressions" twice.) This time, rather than belt out each singer's hit, she was tasked with just Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." The twist: She had to switch between several celebrity vocals throughout.
Though she was nervous—no, make that terrified—Fallon easily calmed her down with a confidence boost. "Every time we have you on we make you do fun things," the late show host explained. "You're the best, that's why we love you." And just like that, it was show time.
The prompts started out with two singers she had impersonated before: Lorde and Alanis Morissette. She debuted her impressive Shakira impression next, dancing along to show her hips don't lie.
But her jaw-dropping moment came when she perfectly recreated Ariana Grande's high notes and breathy style. And she only continued to slay when she impersonated Cardi B's signature flow.
An added bonus: The Roots changed their tune along with Cara to match each artist's style.
Overall, we'd say this is one Grammy-worthy performance. Watch the video above and see for yourself.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?