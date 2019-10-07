Alanis Morissette Reflects on Postpartum Depression 2 Months After Giving Birth

After writing about her personal experience, the artist explained how "this culture is not set up to honor women properly after birth."

"I see it changing, which is so heartening…but the general way is bereft of the honoring and tenderness and attunement and village-ness that postpartum deeply warrants," she continued. "The new mom, the new parent(s) is creating the foundation for the circumventing of so much of the pain and divisiveness that we see in the world. Preventatively. We are on the ground floor of creating secure attachment. From which ALL other contributions to the world of relationships, service, politics, authentic self-expression, ‘success' and LOVE are borne. THIS is the epicenter. THIS is where it all begins (certainly in utero too, but more on that some other time). THIS is where the fabric of our culture, of our world, is crafted. On physical, emotional, neurobiological, chemical, spiritual, mental, existential, practical levels. Wouldn't it be cool if we treated all postpartum moms and families with this awareness and honor? Even if the treadmill of the quickening of our culture didn't change pace….That there might be a life raft of empathy toward the feminine life-givers who bear it all and give more than words can even begin to touch on."

The celebrity then wrote she is "finally realizing that that is entirely ok" and reminded her readers that "we're not alone."