How Joker Became 2019's Most Controversial Movie Before It Even Hit Theaters

Why so serious?

That's the question that's likely been on the lips of every Warner Bros. and DC exec, not to mention star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips, as they've prepared for the release of Joker, their gritty, grounded 1970s-set origin story for the iconic Batman comics villain. And that's because before the film had even begun playing in theaters across the country, it seemed as though everyone already had an opinion on the film, and not all of them kind.

Since the first reviews out of the 76th Venice International Film Festival in August saw critics rather split on whether or not Phillips' had the sort of sensitivity required to approach a story that took the birth of Batman's most enduring adversary and placed it in a ultra-realistic world that seemed to deserve the sort of terror he enacts upon it while the director and his star received an eight-minute standing ovation at its screening, after which it took home the Golden Lion, the festival's top prize, there's been a wild divide over whether the film represents an abdication of responsibility on the part of its creator in light of, you know, all the madness going on in our real world or its simply victim to overreaction from a bunch of well-intentioned but overly squeamish hand-wringing critics.