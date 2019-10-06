Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Prince William and Kate Middleton for Powerful Mental Health PSA

The family that works together, stays together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are joining forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a good cause. While the royal family members have been working separately, when it comes to their own charitable endeavors, they're coming together once again for a very special reason.

The Cambridges' and Sussexes' are using their voices (quite literally) to share a powerful and inspiring message about mental health. According to Harper's Bazaar, the family is taking part in Britain's National Health Service initiative and helping out with a new online program, Every Mind Matters.

"Everyone knows that feeling when life gets on top of us," the Duke of Cambridge said at the beginning of a newly released video clip.

"We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping," Prince Harry added after his older brother. "We think there is nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it."