EXCLUSIVE!

Danielle Fishel Says Her Baby Boy Is "Doing Well" Despite Health Issues

  • By
    &

by Spencer Lubitz & Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Danielle Fishel

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Danielle Fishel says her baby boy is one happy child but is still dealing with some medical woes following his premature birth.

In June, the 38-year-old Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World actress and husband Jensen Karp welcomed son Adler Lawrence Karp, their first child, five months before his due date. The baby, who had fluid in his lungs just before his birth, spent three weeks in the NICU

On Saturday, the actress attended her first celebrity event since giving birth, the American Humane Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton. She gave an update about baby Adler in an interview with E! News.

"We're still dealing with health issues with him," Fishel said. "We are still in and out of the hospital. We're still getting new test results all the time. It's still so hit and miss. He's doing well, he's home and he's happy, but there are still some health issues."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

However, there is good news as well: Adler is meeting his growth and development milestones, and he is one happy child.

"He's very strong!" she said. "He lifts his head up! He rolled over from front-to-back at five weeks, which was very soon. I'm not trying to speed up the back-to-front rolling over because then I have to stop swaddling him, and he sleeps so well when he's swaddled. So I'm not encouraging the speediness of this! But he's the best, and he's smiley and he's happy and he's giggling."

As for the new mama, she's been slowly losing the baby weight, naturally.

"I think it's stress!" Fishel said, laughing. "To be honest, I haven't thought about it. I made it the last thing on my list was to get back in to any sort of shape. It really was just natural. I haven't started working out yet. I did get the go ahead six weeks after that I could work out, and I was like, awesome! And I haven't started yet, but I've been pumping and breastfeeding, which burns more calories, or whatever. But, there really hasn't been a strategy, it just naturally happened, so, I am grateful."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on the Red Carpet

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Couple Goals As They Celebrate Their 23rd Anniversary

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Says She Was ''Worried'' About Returning to Work After Welcoming Her Son

Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner

American Idol Contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Married

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Makes First Appearance Since Tyler Cameron Split at SNL After-Party

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get Cozy During a Romantic Movie Night In

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Explains Why He Released Her Private Letter

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderamma Still Love Running Into Each Other Despite Break-Up

TAGS/ Danielle Fishel , Babies , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.