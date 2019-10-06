Amy Schumer Says She Was ''Worried'' About Returning to Work After Welcoming Her Son

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Amy Schumer is putting her jokes aside when it comes to motherhood.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress opened up about the many emotions she felt when it was time for her to get back to work after welcoming her son.

"5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," she began her refreshingly honest post on Instagram. "Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach. It's felt good to be back at work."

She continued, "I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more."

However, the I Feel Pretty star admitted that, despite her feelings, she knows how privileged she is compared to other parents.

Read

Amy Schumer Gives Jessica Simpson a Shout-Out While Sharing 10-Pound Weight Loss

"I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience," she wrote. "What was your going back to work experience?

One of Amy's famous followers responded to her question with a candid response. Drew Barrymore wrote, "I didn't care about anything. Everything seemed trivial if it wasn't about my kids. But after time, things fall into the new place. Not the old. Old is gone. Forever changed by a love that is indescribable!"

The Flower Beauty founder added, "And it just seems to get better and better every day! I am no longer interested in myself as me. It's being their mom. That's who i am now. Your are such a cool person Amy! Your kid is gonna he so proud of you!"

Back in May, the 38-year-old comedian and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer.

In fact, the Trainwreck actress went back to the hustle and bustle three weeks after giving birth and performed a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Throughout her pregnancy, Amy was open and honest about her experience. And it's nice to see she's doing the same with her motherhood journey.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on the Red Carpet

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Couple Goals As They Celebrate Their 23rd Anniversary

Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel Says Her Baby Boy Is "Doing Well" Despite Health Issues

Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner

American Idol Contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Married

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Makes First Appearance Since Tyler Cameron Split at SNL After-Party

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get Cozy During a Romantic Movie Night In

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Explains Why He Released Her Private Letter

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderamma Still Love Running Into Each Other Despite Break-Up

TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Moms , , Celeb Kids , Kids , Babies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.