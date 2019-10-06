American Idol Contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Married

They finally said, "I do!"

Former American Idol contestants, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner, tied the knot on Saturday in Garrison, Texas. The two lovebirds, who competed together on season 16 of the ABC reality singing competition, announced their engagement back in March.

"Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride. Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!" the 22-year-old musician tweeted at the time.

According to People, who has the exclusive details and photos from their wedding, reported that the two got married in front of 100 guests at the wedding and event venue Union Springs. "We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family," Barrett told People.

"We can't wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season."

Foehner looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Barrett wore a gorgeous off-shoulder lace gown by Martina Liana for both the ceremony and reception.

People reports that one of the couple's good friends, Jeremy Vuolo, married them. Both singers also wrote their own vows.