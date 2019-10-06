How Life Has Completely Changed for Rami Malek Since Mr. Robot Began

After his award season sweep, he landed his next major role, the villain in the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, which will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the iconic spy. Filming concurrently with the final season of Mr. Robot, Rami admitted in a June interview with Digital Spy that the schedule was grueling, but not unwelcome.

"Daniel is an actor I greatly admire. Over the years, I think he's put in such phenomenal performances. I found him so captivating in films like Layer Cake and, of course, the Bond films," he said. "This is another moment where I find myself pinching myself; not only to work with him, but also a director I've wanted to work with for so long in Cary Fukunaga. To be part of this franchise is to be part of history again."

While he admitted to feeling a substantial amount of pressure stepping into the key adversarial role in what will surely be a pivotal installment in the franchise, Rami was also unafraid to make sure his character, whose identity has been kept under wraps as of press time, wasn't attached to any sort of ethnic or religious identity that could deem the film harmful to those who are perhaps already unfairly persecuted in the real world.