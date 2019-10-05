Kylie Jenner Films Stormi Wearing a Travis Scott Shirt While Playing on New Playset After Split

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 8:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

No hard feelings here: Kylie Jenner dressed little Stormi Webster in a T-shirt bearing an image of her dad Travis Scottas the toddler tested out a new playset days after her parents' split was made public.

E! News learned on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, and the rapper, 28, were "taking space apart," two years after they began their relationship. Kylie has said that she and Travis "are on great terms" and were focused on co-parenting their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter.

On Friday, she posted on her Instagram Story videos of her surprising Stormi with a new playset, featuring swings, a slide, a wooden bridge and a Tic-Tac-Toe game—the kind you would find at a public playground, which typically retail for up to $20,000. The child wore a white licensed T-shirt featuring Travis' action figure doll and the Reese's Puffs logo, a leopard-print jacket and black shorts.

"I got you something!" Kylie tells the child. "You want to go see? Do you see it?"

Stormi, who is pretty verbal for her age, replies, "What's that one?"

"Come on, let's go look at it!" Kylie says. "I got you a new big girl's set!"

 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

She then leads Stormi to the new playset.

"A cool one," the little girl says. "It's big."

"It's big, it's for a big girl," Kylie replies. "Go look at it!"

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"Whoa, it's cool," Stormi says as she approaches the playset.

 

The child is particularly enamored by the Tic-Tac-Toe game.

"You want to go on the little bridge together?" Kylie asks.

"No," Stormi replies."Mommy, bridge. Mommy, bridge. Mommy."

"Oh, you want Mommy to go on the bridge?" Kylie asks. "OK. I don't know if I can fit."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and Shares First Photo

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts

7 Reasons Why We Love Good Morning America

Jessica Simpson

Why Jessica Simpson's Body Journey is Relatable AF

Ecomm: Spooky Book Recommendations

15 Scary Books to Get Your Fright On This Halloween

Natalie Portman, Lucy in the Sky

Inside the Haunting Obsession That Inspired Lucy in the Sky

Angel, Cast

Our Undying Love for Angel: 20 Secrets Revealed About the Brooding Buffy Spin-Off

Sia Furler

Sia Reveals Neurological Disease in Message to Fellow Chronic Illness Warriors

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.