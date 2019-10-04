Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
It's a party of 5, y'all!
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' household is about to get a lot bigger now that baby number three has arrived. That's right, according to multiple reports, the 31-year-old actress recently welcomed a beautiful baby. The two have yet to reveal the name or sex of the little one, but they are likely overjoyed by the arrival of their third child.
The new addition joins siblings James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.
Fans might recall the jaw-dropping moment when the A Simple Favor star announced her third pregnancy earlier this year. Back in May, the California native surprised fans with her growing baby bump at the New York City premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Even though she was at the screening to support her hubby's latest film, she most certainly stole the spotlight with the debut of her bump.
Since the couple is known for being notoriously private about their kids, they kept details about their third child tight-lipped.
However, back in 2015, the 42-year-old Deadpool actor gave E! News a glimpse into his life as a new father.
"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he said at the time. "But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."
The following year, the longtime pair announced their second pregnancy. At the time, a source told E! News that they always wanted a big family. "They are very excited," the insider previously shared. "Blake always wanted two or three kids."
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!