Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee Rubs Her Pregnant Belly During Date Night

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are enjoying a romantic date night filled with punches, knockouts and belly rubs.

While attending the WWE 20th Anniversary celebration, the two stars looked positively glowing and even posed for a few photos. In one of the pictures, Steve lovingly rubs Jenna's growing baby bump as she flashes the camera a pearly-white smile.

Earlier in the day, Jenna prepared for the event by enjoying some acupuncture and a facial massage, which was made doubly relaxing thanks to a video of Steve serenading her. The soon to be mother-of-two shared all of this on her Instagram Story, no doubt making plenty of her followers jealous.

Right now, Jenna seems to be living in a state of bliss. With her recent pregnancy announcement and the introduction of Steve to her life, everything is coming up roses for her. Even Jenna said that the Tony award-winner is a "gift from above."