Weigh In on Batwoman, Starring Ruby Rose

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 6:00 PM

A new hero has arrived. 

Batwoman just debuted on The CW, bringing the city of Gotham fully into the Arrowverse. The pilot episode introduced us to Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a woman who's been through a hell of a lot, living in a city that goes through a hell of a lot on a daily basis. 

Gotham's been struggling for three years since Batman left, and with villains threatening the people she loves, it's Kate's turn to step up and protect the city herself, with some help from Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Batman's trusty advisor (and son of Lucius Fox). 

Kate's got a slightly terrifying dad, Jacob (Dougray Scott), a rich and formidable stepmother, Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis), a kind stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and an ex-girlfriend, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), who now works for Jacob's private security firm. 

Get to Know the Batwoman Characters

And then there's Alice (Rachel Skarsten), a delightfully deranged foe with a personal vendetta against Batwoman, because as it turns out, she's her frickin' sister. 

Kate thought her little sister Beth had died in the same car accident that killed her mother, which Batman tried and failed to save them from. The sister actually survived, and is now terrorizing her family and her city, which is where tonight's episode left off. 

Were you charmed by Batwoman's debut? Vote in the poll below to let us know! 

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

