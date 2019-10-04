Arrowverse Extravaganza: What To Expect From Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow

Anybody need a hero?

New seasons of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and newcomer Batwoman are all about to premiere on the CW, and they're all leading up to one of the biggest crossover events in TV history: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Batwoman makes her debut first, followed by Supergirl, with a friendship on the brink of collapse over a secret. The Flash returns for season six with a family in mourning over the loss of their future daughter, and Arrow's on its way back for a final season that's unlike any season that has come before.

We've already been warned of multiple potential deaths this fall as everyone gears up for the total destruction of the multiverse. No big deal, or anything.

In case you're behind or you've just forgotten, we've got the scoop on the returns of all the Arrowverse shows over the next couple of weeks.