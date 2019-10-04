Adam Devine Blames Seth Rogen for Getting Him Too High Before Meeting This Celeb

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

Let it be known, no one party's harder than Seth Rogen

Adam DeVine stopped by the E! studios to chat with Carissa Culiner about his latest film Jexi. The star shared his experience with social anxiety, which his character deals with in the film, and revealed a personal story of a time his coping mechanism went hilariously haywire.  

"The first time I met Danny McBride I was with Seth Rogen and he was giving me a lot of weed to smoke," Adam shared. "I smoke weed, but not as much as Seth. Seth's like a pro. He's at a Snoop Dog level." Of course, his chill evening took a very quick turn for the worst when he started trying to talk to his comedy hero. 

"I see him and I go, 'Oh my God you're Danny McBride!" he shared. "And he goes, 'Yeah man.' And then he goes, 'Yo little man, I know you,' and I go, 'you're a bright shooting star.' And he goes,'what?' And I just grabbed my girlfriend at the time and we had to leave." 

Seth isn't completely to blame for the incident, but we can see how he definitely played an unfortunate role in the situation. It worked out for Adam, seeing as he and Danny are now starring in the series The Righteous Gemstones together.

Adam DeVine, Zac Efron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Adam also gave a little insight into his bromance with Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star Zac Efron. Zac's got a birthday coming up, so Adam gave him three hilarious wishes he hopes come true for him this year. "Gain 30 to 45 pounds, maybe shrink an inch and a half, and lose a few mil, and then we'll be on the same level, brother," he shared for his longtime pal. 

There's never a dull moment when Adam DeVine drops by! 

