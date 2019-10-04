Miley Cyrus Defends Herself After Being ''Slut-Shamed'' For Cody Simpson Kiss

Miley Cyrus is kicking off Hot Girl Fall with a bang—and a poignant statement.

This year, the singer lived her best Hot Girl Summer and now she's doing her most to make sure autumn lives up to the hype. Luckily for her, she's found her latest fling in longtime friend Cody Simpson. Now all she needs is for people to let her enjoy "a f--king acai bowl and a morning makeout session in peace?!?!"

This comment was made on her Instagram Story in regards to the news of her latest romance with Cody, which was revealed because of her and his frequent sightings across Los Angeles. On her Instagram Story she called the social media user who captured the moment a "sneaky ass." Although, it was all in good jest because she included a "lol."

She also joked that Cody ticked off all the boxes on her list: he's 22, Australian aka her "type" and he has abs. So Hot Girl Fall is officially in full swing.