Inside the Haunting Obsession That Inspired Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman does not play Lisa Nowak.

In Lucy in the Sky, she plays a married astronaut who, upon her return to Earth after a mission, has an affair with a fellow astronaut, played by Jon Hamm, and becomes increasingly unhinged when he moves on to someone else.

But that's a reminiscent outline of what happened to Nowak, an accomplished NASA astronaut who in 2007 packed her car with the sort of items that would raise suspicion, put on an adult diaper—the kind the astronauts wear in space—and embarked on a 950-mile drive to confront her ex-lover's new girlfriend.

Nowak's fate, as far as eternal notoriety goes, was sealed the second the word "diaper" was brought up as the disturbing "astronaut love triangle" story unfolded. Which is another reason why Lucy in the Sky director Noah Hawley didn't want to make a mockery of his troubled lead character by hewing too close to the specifics. Moreover, the production wasn't working with the rights to Nowak's life story.