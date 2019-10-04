Hailey and Justin Bieber Strip Down to Their Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Calvin Klein

GLEN LUCHFORD

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are stripping down and heating up their first-ever campaign together!

The model and the "Boyfriend" singer, who recently tied the knot for a second time in South Carolina, are starring in a new Calvin Klein advertisement for the brand's CK50 collection. The collection celebrates Calvin Klein's 50 years of "unfiltered self-expression and provocation." For the campaign, Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, are featured in their underwear, striking a pose in their Calvins.

The campaign for the collection, which is a special capsule featuring a limited edition CK50 logo, also stars A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke.

In one photo of the Biebers, a shirtless Justin sits on a wooden nightstand with his arm around his wife. Justin's thigh tattoo, which is located above his left knee and reads "Better at 70," is prominently featured in the campaign photo.

Watch

Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Adorable Photo From Wedding No. 2

You might recall, Justin debuted the tattoo back in 2017.

"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!" Justin wrote to his Instagram followers in June 2017. "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."

Watch the campaign video featuring Hailey, Justin and more stars above! For those interested in purchasing items featured in the campaign, the CK50 collection will be available on calvinklein.com and amazon.com on Oct. 15 for a limited time.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Defends Herself After Being ''Slut-Shamed'' For Cody Simpson Kiss

Prince Harry Suing 2 More British Tabloids Over Phone Hacking

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Travis Scott Speaks Out on Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

The MixTapE!, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello

The MixtapE! Presents Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and More New Music Musts

Aerosmith, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Aerosmith Set to Be Honored as 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Ali Tate Cutler

Meet Ali Tate Cutler: The First Size-14 Model to Appear in a Victoria's Secret Campaign

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow Joins Batwoman as Reporter Vesper Fairchild

TAGS/ Hailey Bieber , Justin Bieber , , , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.