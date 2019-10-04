The MixtapE! Presents Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably given Justin Bieber's first foray into country music via his collaboration with Dan + Shay on their new single "10,00 Hours" a listen or two or checked out "Cry for Me," Camila Cabello's latest offering off her forthcoming album, Romance. But there's so much more good stuff out there, just waiting to be discovered. These are our picks for the best of the best this week. You can thank us later.