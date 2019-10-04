Aerosmith Set to Be Honored as 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year

Music fans don't want to miss this honor!

Earlier today, MusiCares announced that Grammy-winning band Aerosmith will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The tribute will take place during the 30th anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, which is held two nights before the 2020 Grammys.

"We are so honored to officially announce that we are the 2020 @MusiCares #PersonoftheYear! For 30 years the organization has worked to help musicians and people in our industry with addiction recovery, healthcare and more, raising more than $60 million to save countless lives," the band shared on Instagram. "We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this honor with MusiCares, the @RecordingAcademy and our music community at the 30th annual Person of the Year gala—we're gonna rock and save lives! Follow @MusiCares for more details leading up to the #GRAMMYWeek celebration on January 24, 2020!"