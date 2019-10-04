Rachel Maddow Joins Batwoman as Reporter Vesper Fairchild

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:06 PM
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
Batwoman needed a reporter, and so they got a reporter.
Rachel Maddow confirmed the news that she's joining the new superhero drama as Vesper Fairchild, a classic Batman comics character, and the MSNBC host and political commentator knows the news is a little bit of a surprise.
"I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm 'Vesper Fairchild' in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done)."
Maddow has appeared in fictional TV shows multiple times before, including 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, and House of Cards, but she's only ever played herself.
Currently, Vesper will only be heard in multiple episodes, and there are no plans for her to actually appear on screen.
In the comics, Vesper Fairchild is a TV and radio personality who dated Bruce Wayne. Oliver, Barry, and Kara attempted to get her help tracking down a criminal during last year's crossover, but she hung up on Barry/Oliver because they slept together back in the day.
Batwoman stars Ruby Rose as the titular hero, who also goes by the name Kate Kane, with Rachel Sarksten playing villain Alice, Dougray Scott as Kate's dad, and Meagan Tandy as her ex-girlfriend. Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Elizabeth Anweis also star.
It premieres Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?