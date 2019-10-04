Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video That Proves Psalm West Is Saint's Twin

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 1:23 PM
We're seeing double!
Ever the doting mom, Kim Kardashian never fails to share adorable videos of her precious kids, but the one she posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon definitely may be her best yet. Kim, who is mama to newborn Psalm West with husband Kanye West, posted an adorable Twitter video of Psalm gazing sweetly up at her while lounging on his back.
"My baby Psalm is getting so big," she captioned the video. "He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like saints twin!"
We can't disagree! The 4-month-old looks like a spitting image of his older brother Saint West, and it's almost impossible to tell the two apart. From the looks of the video, it seemed like Psalm might be in a rush to catch up to his older bro. Kim joked that Psalm is already doing his best to say some words. "You want to talk so badly!" she teased the infant.
Saint and Psalm have been inseparable since Psalm was born, and Kim previously shared a sweet photo of the two napping together. "Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother," Kim wrote. "He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"
It's always fun to see the reality star in her natural element as a mom of four. Kim hasn't been shy about posting pictures and videos of her amazing kids, and while she's been busy balancing motherhood and career, she has also been adamant that her fourth child has been the most "calm and chill" so far.
If this video is any indication, than life with Psalm has been an absolute dream.
