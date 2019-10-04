Sophia Bush and Marianne Williamson to Appear at Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health SF Summit

Sophia Bush and Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson will join Gwyneth Paltrow at her In Goop Health wellness summit in the San Francisco area next month.

The event includes panels and chats, restorative workshops and classes, self-care stations where Vitamin B-12 shot will be administered, and a signature shop, wellness hall, and plenty of healthy refreshments. Tickets cost $1,000. In Goop Health summits are held in a few cities and this upcoming one marks the eighth one. In May, In Goop Health came to Los Angeles.

On the website for the San Francisco area event, Bush is praised for her charity work, namely her efforts to bettering girls' education and the environment and title of global ambassador for Glamour's The Girl Project.

Williamson is described as "a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles" who "has worked with thousands of individuals, as well as large and small groups, in transforming crisis into opportunity."