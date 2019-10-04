Revisit The Walking Dead's Biggest Deaths Before Season 10 Premieres

The Walking Dead comes marching back to TV screens for a season 10 that's sure to be bloody thanks to the Whisperer War. But before Michonne, Carol, Daryl, Negan (?!) and the rest of the crew face off against Alpha and her band of silent killers, it's time to look back at the past…specifically the past loses.

You know Alpha isn't going down without a fight! Death is a constant on The Walking Dead, nobody is really safe.

In the gallery below, we've rundown the 40+ biggest deaths that rocked The Walking Dead and ranked them by least to most impactful. Check it out.