Minka Kelly's Friday Night Lights Anniversary Tribute Will Make Your Heart Full

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 11:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Minka Kelly, Taylor Kitsch, Friday Night Lights

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

Minka Kelly is celebrating the anniversary of Friday Night Lights with a sweet tribute to the iconic TV series and its creator, Peter Berg. The actress, who starred as Lyla Garrity in FNL, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the beloved show.

"13 (wow) years ago tonight @pberg44 changed my life. I was living out of a suitcase in my girlfriends apartment when I got the call that I'd be moving to Austin," Minka wrote. "I called the surgery center where I worked as a scrub nurse and told them I'd be leaving for some football show in Texas but I'll see you guys again as soon as I'm back."

"There was no way a show about football - that was already a movie - about a player who breaks his neck in the pilot episode is going anywhere but a job is a job amirite!" Minka continued. "But it wasn't about football. It was about relationships, family, humanity, love and loss."

Watch

Michael B. Jordan Hopes for Friday Night Lights Reunion

"It was about longing to fit in and wanting to get out," the actress went on to write. "It was about life in a small town and how a community comes together in good times and bad."

"Little did I know I hit the proverbial jackpot and the show would go on for 5 years. I'm forever grateful," Minka concluded her post. "Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can't lose. Texas Forever."

Friday Night Lights premiered in Oct. 2006 on NBC. After its move to DirecTV's 101 Network, FNL aired its last episode on Feb. 9, 2011.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mr. Robot, Rami Malek

Rami Malek on Mr. Robot's Final Season and His Rapid Rise in Hollywood

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster

This Is Hands Down the Cutest Video of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies Ever

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video That Proves Psalm West Is Saint's Twin

Sophia Bush, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Sophia Bush and Marianne Williamson to Appear at Gwyneth Paltrow's In goop Health SF Summit

The Walking Dead

Revisit The Walking Dead's Biggest Deaths Before Season 10 Premieres

Influencer Interviews, Feature, Eva Gutowski gif

Influencer Eva Gutowski Takes Us Inside Her World

Grey's Anatomy, Charmed

Get a Sneak Peek at Grey's Anatomy's Big Charmed Reunion

TAGS/ Minka Kelly , Friday Night Lights , Apple News , Top Stories , TV , Anniversaries , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.