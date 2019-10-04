EXCLUSIVE!

Get a Sneak Peek at Grey's Anatomy's Big Charmed Reunion

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 11:31 AM

The power of three will set you free, but the power of two is still pretty darn good. 

Two of the Halliwell sisters are reuniting for next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, and we've got an exclusive little sneak peek at their arrival at the hospital. And by "the hospital," we mean Pac North, where Richard and Alex are working after being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial. 

Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs are reuniting with former Charmed writers and current Grey's Anatomy executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, playing a pair of sisters whose third sister has fallen into a construction site. They're hoping she's OK in the clip above, but the episode description provides some bad news for third sister Heather: "The sisters of a patient who is brain dead after a fall into a construction site must decide whether or not to keep her alive." 

What a happy Charmed reunion! 

Watch

Kim Raver Tells Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Secrets

Combs and Milano starred as Piper and Phoebe in all eight seasons of the show, which ran on The WB from 1998 to 2006. They were joined for the first three seasons by Shannen Doherty as Prue, and then Rose McGowan as half-sister Paige starting in season four. 

The casting is part of ABC's big event next week called Casts From the Past, where most of ABC's primetime shows are welcoming former cast members of other shows for a fun little stunt. 

It kicks off on Monday, October 7 with The Good Doctor, where Robert Sean Leonard reunites with David Shore, who created both House and The Good Doctor. Leonard plays a fisherman with some serious fishing injuries. 

On Tuesday, The Conners reunites John Goodman and Dan Akroyd, who starred together in Blues Brothers 2000, as poker buddies. You can get a little sneak peek of that right over here

Bless This Mess welcomes Michael Ian Black, who costarred with Lake Bell in the Wet Hot American Summer series, and Black-ish brings us the Girlfriends reunion we've been needing, with Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White joining Tracee Ellis Ross to help improve her feminist group. 

Grey's Anatomy, Charmed

ABC

On Wednesday, The Goldbergs reunites Kirstie Alley, Rhea Butcher, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt from Cheers, while Single Parents welcomes back Adam Brody, who is married to Leighton Meester and starred with her in Life Partners and The Oranges

After Grey's on Thursday, A Million Little Things hosts a Think Like a Man reunion with Jerry Ferrara and Romany Malco, and on Friday, American Housewife reunites Diedrich Bader with his Drew Carey Show castmates Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles, and Kathy Kinney

Fresh Off the Boat welcomes back Ken Jeong, who starred with Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians, as Louis' brother Gene, and then on Sunday, The Rookie brings us a Castle reunion thanks to an appearance from Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

